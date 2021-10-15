Submit Release
NB I-83 Traffic to be Placed in Final Configuration at Widening and Reconstruction Project Near Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that northbound Interstate 83 is expected to be placed in its final configuration next week at the widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg. 

Weather permitting northbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane beginning a 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 19, so the contractor can complete the work needed for the transition to the new configuration. This work is expected to be completed by 6:00 AM Wednesday, October 20, at which time all lanes of northbound I-83 will be open to traffic.

Some final paving work remains on the northbound mainline, shoulders and ramps. This work will be completed at night using lane restrictions and traffic shifts. That work is expected to be completed by the following week.

Southbound I-83 was placed in its final configuration in late September.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by next spring.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

