I-76 Interchange Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Interstate 76 and the Montgomery Drive Interchange ramps are among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, October 18, through Thursday, October 21, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on 38 th Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for prepping operations;

Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for prepping operations; Wednesday, October 20, through Thursday, October 21, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on 38 th Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for paving operations; and

Street between University Avenue and Haverford Avenue for paving operations; and Friday, October 22, from 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on the I-76 and the Montgomery Drive Interchange ramps for paving operations.

Delaware County

Monday, October 18, through Wednesday, October 20, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdowne Avenue/Main Street between U.S. 13 (MacDade Boulevard) and the Philadelphia line in Darby Borough for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

