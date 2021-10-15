PennDOT Announces Completion of Route 146 Bridge Replacement

Smethport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the completion of a bridge replacement project along Route 146 in McKean County. The project replaced a bridge spanning Red Mill Brook approximately three miles east of Clermont in Norwich Township, which improved its condition rating from poor to good.

PennDOT reopened the bridge to traffic this morning and lifted a 27-mile detour using Routes 46 and 6. The bridge is 28-feet long and carries an average of fewer than 150 vehicles daily.

Overall work consisted of replacing the bridge, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. Shingledecker's Welding Inc. of Franklin, PA, was the contractor on this $870,000 project. PennDOT reminds motorists to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

