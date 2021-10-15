MAAT Ups The Ante For Entry Level Dithering
Utilizing LINone, all levels of audio practitioner can now produce reference–quality content.”SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, US, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the release of a new cross platform plug–in for the redithering of digital audio. Their latest product incorporates MAAT’s reference class LINpro dithering engine.
Building on the foundations of MAAT’s next generation LINpro plug–in, LINone incorporates an advanced. state–of–the–art implementation based on the current understanding of psychoacoustics, information theory and audio production best practices. LINone delivers uncompromising quality and exacting fidelity with a simple user interface at an affordable price point.
Although dithering is often thought of as an optional process that can be ignored without consequences, mastering engineers know that redithering prior to delivery is their last opportunity to define the quality of their product. Easy to use LINone offers Triangular PDF (Probability Density Function) dither with 1st Order Noise Shaping, which is suitable for all delivery conditions.
During development, MAAT identified several DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations) that could not apply proper dither by themselves. The company’s CEO, Friedemann Tischmeyer, realized that accurate dither is a fundamental function that should be available to all. “Utilizing LINone, all levels of audio practitioner can now produce reference–quality content. Our inexpensive plug–in shares the same precision dithering engine used by our premier LINpro, making for easy and accurate delivery of all your assets.”
LINone is available in all modern plug–in formats, including cross–platform AAX, VST 2 and 64 bit VST 3 as well as a Universal Binary 2 AU for macOS. Perpetual licenses for LIN are available now, exclusively from MAAT. Additional information, including user manuals, are accessible anytime at www.maat.digital/lin on the web.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
