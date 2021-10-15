Cheat Codes release Highly anticipated album Hellraisers Part 2

This is the second album of their three part series with Hellraiser part 3 due out later this year

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHEAT CODES RELEASE “HELLRAISER PART 2”THIS IS THE SECOND ALBUM OF THEIR 3 PART SERIES WITH “HELLRAISER PART 3 DUE LATER THIS YEARCHEAT CODES THIRD SINGLE, HURRICANE FEATURING TYSON RITTER OUT NOW.Multi-platinum hit-making trio Cheat Codes, popularly known for their smash single “No Promises'' (feat. Demi Lovato), are releasing their highly anticipated album Hellraisers, PT 2. Hurricane features Alt Pop Favorite Tyson Ritter of All American Rejects.“HELLRAISER PART 2” is a perfect rock, and pop album with some of the most influential features on the records. The album includes songs with, Travis Barker, Tyson Ritter, Bring me the Horizon, All Time Low, All American Rejects, Blackbear and Trippie Redd.The band says “Hellraisers Part 2 is here! Ever since we started Cheat Codes we’ve hated the idea of being kept in a box of one genre. We’ve always wanted to be able to experiment, push the envelope, and blur the lines between different types of music. With part two of the album, we want to try something new never done before. Some thing that brings us all the way back to where it all started for us as kids. POP PUNK. For us, there is nothing more nostalgic. We had such a blast making this music and it’s been absolutely insane being able to work with some of the artists/bands we grew up listening to.”Cheat Codes released the first part of their debut album Hellraisers, Pt. 1 in May. The highly anticipated release featured tracks such as the lead single “Lean On Me (feat. Tinashe),” “Stay (feat. Bryce Vine),” “Do It All Over (feat. Marc E. Bassy),” and “Hate You + Love You (feat. AJ Mitchell).” The name of the album, “Hellraisers,” was the nickname given to the group by their late manager, Michael Theanne, who passed away over a year ago, describing their playful and adventurous lifestyle. The album itself has three parts - each part has a distinct sound influenced by each member. This first part is focused on Trevor’s pop-leaning sound, while the second part will be focused on KEVI’s hip-hop flavor, and the third part will be focused on Matthew’s dance-influenced sound. The album was followed by the official music video for “Lean On Me,” the Hellraisers, Pt 1 Remixes album featuring electronic dance music artists Morgan Page, Michael Calfan, and more, and the country-influenced “Never Love You Again” with Little Big Town and Bryn Christopher.ABOUT CHEAT CODES:Simultaneously trafficking in electronic, pop, hip-hop, and alternative at the same high speed, the Los Angeles trio Cheat Codes remains an inescapable force throughout popular culture. Their total stream tally eclipses a staggering 6 billion plays. Maintaining a prolific pace, they’ve steadily amassed a diverse discography, including the platinum Pop Radio Top 5 smash “No Promises” [feat. Demi Lovato], the gold-certified “Feels Great” [feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ], and gold-selling breakout “SEX” with Kriss Kross Amsterdam. Speaking to their international impact, “Only You” [feat. Little Mix] soared to #1 on Pop Radio in the UK, while they received dozens of platinum certifications in 20 countries. Not to mention, Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Wiz Khalifa, and Sofía Reyes all jumped at the chance to collabo on rate, and they did remixes for Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith. Igniting clubs worldwide, their 2019 level 2 EP yielded the #1 Dance Radio hit “Who’s Got Your Love” [feat. Daniel Blume] in addition to “Ferrari” [feat. Afrojack] and “Be The One” [feat. Kaskade]. Cheat Codes made their acting debut with the Bella Thorne directed short film, music video for "No Service In The Hills" featuring Trippie Redd, blackbear and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. Acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Paper, Time, Billboard, and more, the musicians have shut down The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! with stunning and show-stopping performances.Connect with Cheat Codes: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | WebsiteFINAL Tracklist / Sequence:1. No Service In The Hills ft Trippie Redd x Blackbear x Prince$$ Rosie2. Hurricane & Grey (-w- Tyson Ritter)3. All Things $ Can Do ft Travis Barker x Tove Styrke4. Bodies5. F*ck Everyone But You6. Cursed with Charlotte Sands7. Dummy ft Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon (both tagged as primary)8. Fake Pearls9. Trippin Over You10. Call It11. Missin U ft Travis Barker12. Ghost Story -w- All Time Low13. Horror MovieMEDIA CONTACT FOR ALL CHEAT CODES PRESS INQUIRIES:The Current Co,Jenni WeinmanWeinman@thecurrentco.com