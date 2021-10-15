Martin Road to be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) for intersection rebuilding for two weeks in city of Roseville

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAYS: Martin Road M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

CLOSURE START DATE: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 6 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 6 p.m.

PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: Late 2022

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3, Martin Road needs to be closed at M-3 to allow crews to rebuild the median of the intersection. Weather permitting, Martin Road will be closed at M-3 at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, and remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Only local traffic will be allowed on Martin Road between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and Little Mack Avenue.

For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

DETOUR: Eastbound Martin Road traffic will be detoured to northbound M-97, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Little Mack Avenue to get back to eastbound Martin Road.

Westbound Martin Road will be detoured to northbound Little Mack Avenue, then westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-97 to get back to westbound Martin Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface on Gratiot Avenue. Sidewalks will also be brought into compliance with the most current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Both these improvements will result in better ride quality and increased safety for motorists and pedestrians.