Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,060 in the last 365 days.

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals, Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good always looking out for you #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.JoinSweetClub.com

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals, Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good always looking out for you #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.JoinSweetClub.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Land Sweet Job and Party for Good...Complete 90 Days of Employment Enjoy The Sweetest Parties in LA #sweetestparties #landsweetjob #donutparty www.JoinSweetClub.com

Land Sweet Job and Party for Good...Complete 90 Days of Employment Enjoy The Sweetest Parties in LA #sweetestparties #landsweetjob #donutparty www.JoinSweetClub.com

Recruiting for Good represents talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. Candidates who complete 90 days employment enjoy rewards

We Love to Represent Talented Professionals...Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to make a positive impact by creating fulfilling experiences.

Candidates represented by Recruiting for Good, who land a sweet job; and complete 90 days of employment enjoy sweet rewards.

Recruiting for Good will reward Sweets (reviewed by kids), Treats (invite only parties), and VIP Tix (Music and Sports).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We appreciate talented professionals who allow us to help them land sweet jobs. With their help, we generate proceeds from placements (hires) to fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids; and we party for good!"

About

Join the Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good. Let Recruiting for Good represent you, complete 90 days of employment and enjoy sweet rewards; Sweets (reviewed by kids), Treats (invite only parties), and VIP Tix (Music and Sports). To learn more visit www.JoinSweetClub.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here

You just read:

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.