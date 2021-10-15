Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals
Recruiting for Good represents talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. Candidates who complete 90 days employment enjoy rewards
Recruiting for Good will reward Sweets (reviewed by kids), Treats (invite only parties), and VIP Tix (Music and Sports).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We appreciate talented professionals who allow us to help them land sweet jobs. With their help, we generate proceeds from placements (hires) to fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids; and we party for good!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.
