Brad Casper, Leading Branding Expert, and Chief Executive Officer of Heart & Soul Marketing, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine.
Brad Casper, Leading Branding Expert, and Chief Executive Officer of Heart & Soul Marketing Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Brad Casper of Heart & Soul Marketing joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Brad Casper discusses the newest offerings of Heart & Soul Marketing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares amazing thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Brad Casper joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Brad Casper was amazing. He has an interesting background in the Branding Expert space. The success of Heart & Soul Marketing is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Brad Casper on the video series. Interviewing Brad Casper was a lot of fun, educational and fantastic. It was terrific to have Brad Casper on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Brad Casper of Heart & Soul Marketing has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly glad to have Brad Casper on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Heart & Soul Marketing. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many smart and talented people are building amazing companies. Brad Casper and Heart & Soul Marketing are providing an exemplary service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a unparalleled company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Brad Casper who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Brad Casper”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
