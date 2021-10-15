Submit Release
I-376 Vanport Bridge Inspection Next Week in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the Vanport Bridge, which carries I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) over the Ohio River in Potter and Vanport townships, Beaver County, will begin Monday, October 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures in each direction will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 22. Restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection activities. At least one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction at all times.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

