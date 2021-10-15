Route 261, Route 320 Restricted Next Week for Safety Project in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions next week in Delaware County, on Tuesday, October 19, through Friday, October 22 for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and schedules are:

Route 261 (Foulk Road) between Concord Road and Garnet Mine Road, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Bethel Township; Route 261 (Foulk Road) between the Route 322 (Conchester Highway) Interchange and the Delaware State line, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Bethel Township; and

Route 320 (Sproul Road) between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Chandler Lane, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in Marple and Radnor townships.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Penn Line Service, Inc. of Scottdale, PA is the general contractor on this $132,954 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

