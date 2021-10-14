2021-10-14 14:40:44.097 KC Bar Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

2021-10-14 14:40:44.097

A lucky patron of Richey’s Club, 11527 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the May 8 drawing. The player matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn plus the Powerball number, and claimed his prize in the Lottery’s office in Independence on Sept. 29.

The winning numbers drawn on May 8 were 12, 17, 20, 21 and 26, and the Powerball was 8.

The winning ticket, purchased by a resident of Kansas, was Missouri’s 17th Powerball ticket in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize. To date, there have now been 45 such winning tickets sold in the state.

In the last fiscal year, Jackson County retailers sold Missouri Lottery players winning tickets that amounted to more than $92.3 million in prizes won. These retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, while educational programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.