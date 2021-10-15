Massive Romi VT Series Vertical CNC Lathes Handle Up To 99 Tons on Chuck

Romi VT Series

Romi's vertical CNC Lathes includes 6 models ranging from the VT 1400M with a capacity of 22,000 lbs. to the VT 6000 that will handle 198,400 lbs. on chuck.

The ability to effectively machine parts this size are made possible in large part to Romi’s cast iron monoblock beds, columns and vertical carriage.” — Mr. Rafael Boldorini

ERLANGER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi's VT Series Vertical CNC Lathes includes six models ranging from the VT 1400M with a load capacity of 22,000 lbs. to the massive VT 6000 that will handle 198,400 lbs. on chuck. The ability to effectively machine parts this size are made possible in large part to Romi’s cast iron monoblock beds, columns and vertical carriage. The robust mechanical structure provides exceptional rigidity, stability and versatility for machining workpieces found in heavy industry.

The series includes the VT 1400M, VT 2000M, VT 2500M, VT 3000M, VT 5000 and VT 6000 with table sizes from 1,400 (55") to 6,000mm (236) with maximum turning diameter from 1,600mm (63") up to 7,000mm (276”) and maximum height allowed from 1,650 (65") to 4,000mm (157").

All models feature vertical RAM, C axis, 31kW live tooling with spindle taper ISO 50 with either a 10 or 20 tool magazine, and linear scales for machining precision. The VT Series are equipped with a Siemens Sinumerik 840D SL CNC with a large 19” LCD color monitor, USB port and Ethernet interface.

Romi’s VT Series catalog can be downloaded here.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.