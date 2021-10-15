Work Wraps Up on the First Year of a Paving Project on Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie Counties

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work is wrapping up on year one of a two-year project to improve nearly 11 miles of Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie counties.

The project includes paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to mile post 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stops near mile post 163 at the Crawford-Erie county line, and rehabilitation work on 10 bridges. Work also includes guiderail updates and drainage improvements.

In year one work was concentrated on milling and paving northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to mile post 159 in Cussewago Township, Crawford County, which was done in two phases.

Lane restrictions for the project were lifted on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

In the second year of the project, work will include milling and paving from mile post 159 in Cussewago Township, Crawford County to mile post 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stop and to the bridges within the project limits.

Work is expected to restart April 2022, as weather permits, and will be completed in October 2022.

The contractor is Lindy Paving Inc, of Union City. The contract cost is $15,683,238, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the Interstate 79 Improvement Project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

