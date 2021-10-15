Become an Apprentice with Landscape Solutions
Landscape Solutions is currently hiring apprentices. To know more, participate in their virtual Apprentice Information Session scheduled for October 20, 2021.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscape Solutions is a team of highly qualified and skilled landscapers specialising in commercial landscaping. With offices in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland, Landscape Solutions is growing rapidly and continuing to deliver high quality work to customers. An apprenticeship is a golden opportunity for anyone interested in professional landscaping to learn, explore and grow in this domain.
Landscape Solutions is conducting a Virtual Apprentice Information session on October 20, 2021 which will present an opportunity for candidates to interact directly with Hiring Managers at Landscape Solutions. The virtual event is being hosted on the Cynaptx platform which enables candidates to use Microsoft Teams to interact with Hiring Managers during the event. Candidates can schedule one on one meetings with Hiring Managers at a time convenient for them. “We are expecting hundreds of participants for this session. The intention of this session is to provide candidates with a gateway to a great career in commercial landscaping. I encourage all enthusiastic and passionate individuals to book their meeting slots as soon as they register. Meeting our Hiring Managers will open up so many opportunities for candidates” says Leanne Ballard, Head of People and Culture at Landscape Solutions.
Candidates will have to register for the event using the link provided below. A video is available on the registration page that explains how candidates can register, upload their resumes and schedule meetings with Hiring Managers for the event.
Registration link: https://landscapesolutions.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair?ID=186
The Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. After registration, candidates are advised to regularly check their emails as all future communication will be through emails. Interested candidates must register using the link provided at the earliest convenience to avoid the last-minute rush.
Vipin PV
Cynaptx
email us here
Instructions for Candidates