Crypto wallet Blocto receives funding from Mark Cuban

Blocto, the NFT & crypto wallet announced today Dallas Maverick owner and serial investor Mark Cuban has invested in Blocto

Our phenomenal growth in 2021 has showcased the need for an easy-to-use entrance for all things related to blockchain. We will use this funding to expand our offerings and reach out to more users” — Hsuan Lee, CEO of portto

TAIPEI , TAIWAN, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blocto, the NFT & crypto wallet announced today Dallas Maverick owner and serial investor Mark Cuban has invested in Blocto and the company behind the product, portto. Blocto’s previous backers include Animoca Brands, Alameda research, 500 Startup, Olive Tree Capital, AppWorks, Animal Ventures, CMS Holdings, and more.

Blocto is a cross-chain smart contract wallet with a seamless user experience. Users can easily access dApps, crypto, and NFT assets, no matter which blockchain they are built on; developers can integrate with Blocto SDK service and create a frictionless onboarding experience for their users.

The wallet recently launched their NFT marketplace BloctoBay, where NBA Top Shot were made available to trade and store in the Blocto wallet. Blocto users have also grown steadily with 70% month-over-month user growth over the past 10 months during the year 2021.

“We are very excited to have such a diverse group of partners believing in our mission in making blockchain simple for everyone, said Hsuan Lee, CEO of portto “Our phenomenal growth in 2021 has showcased the growing need for an easy-to-use entrance for all things related to blockchain, and we will use this funding to expand our offerings and reach out to a wider range of users”

With improved interoperability built upon Blocto’s smart contract wallet architecture, Blocto will continue leveraging its products: BloctoSwap, the first and only DEX on the Flow blockchain, and BloctoBay, the native NFT marketplace to improve the current product offerings.

“It is truly a rewarding experience that we have successfully helped introduce blockchain, NFT, and crypto to so many people who would otherwise be barred from the steep learning curve.” said Hsuan Lee, CEO of portto

About Blocto

Blocto is a cross-chain, integrated smart contract wallet service designed for both developers and users. With Blocto, developers and users can easily and frictionlessly interact with their NFTs, crypto assets, and blockchain decentralized applications (dApps) within the mobile app. Irrespective of which blockchain these assets and applications are built on, developers can integrate and leverage the Blocto service to provide a seamless onboarding process.

For more information visit: https://blocto.portto.io/en/