MoonPay & Blocto partner for industry-first crypto wallet with Flow on-ramp, further supporting huge crypto-gaming scene

Chainmonsters Genesis sale

MoonPay’s payments solution supported Chainmonsters’ successful ‘Genesis Drop’ on September 14, which featured exclusive NFTs and sold out within 90 minutes

TAIPEI , TAIWAN, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today MoonPay, the global payments solution for cryptocurrency, has announced its partnership with crypto wallet provider Blocto to enable an industry-first wallet with a fiat on-ramp into the Flow ecosystem. This new partnership offers easy access to the NFT marketplace for online role-playing game Chainmonsters, including the recent exclusive NFTs in its successful Genesis Drop on September 14th.

MoonPay’s unique fiat on-and-off-ramp capabilities democratize blockchain access by enabling users to participate directly through traditional fiat payment methods. This collaboration will ensure all gamers have access to Chainmonsters and can enter the marketplace if they use the Blocto wallet. Through integration with MoonPay, users can use the fiat on-ramp to buy FUSD, Flow’s native token.

One of the most popular games on Flow’s ecosystem is Chainmonsters, an online multiplayer game with >52,000 users inspired by classics such as Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda. Users can connect their Blocto wallet to their Chainmonsters account to have full access to its NFT marketplace.

Blocto’s integration with MoonPay means it will be the first crypto wallet in the Flow ecosystem to have a full on-ramp capability. As such, users will be able to use methods such as debit cards or Apple Pay to convert their US dollars into FUSD when making purchases.

MoonPay’s fiat on-ramp has already supported Chainmonsters’s Genesis Drop on September 14 which saw all bundles sold out within 90 minutes. This included exclusive bundles that contained Chainmonsters’ unlocked first Beta Season Pass, with 25 Beta-Season-1 exclusive NFTs and highly exclusive collectibles like the Amber Chainmon that only exist 1,000 times and will never be obtainable again.

Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay said: “Our mission at MoonPay has always been to make fiat-to-crypto transactions as simple as possible. The blockchain industry continues to take massive leaps into the mainstream. As blockchain-based games such as Chainmonsters become increasingly popular, we’re excited to be partnering with Blocto to offer a new and easy experience for fuelling blockchain games.”

Hsuan Lee, CEO of Blocto said: “The key to ensuring blockchain’s mainstream’s adoption is a two-part process: creating exciting DApps such as Chainmonsters, but then also making sure they are easily accessible. After recently debuting our first NFT at The First Mint in July, we’ve had an influx of close to 90,000 users, all of which are excited to participate in impressive new projects. We’re pleased we can collaborate with a like-minded partner like MoonPay to offer them, and existing users, a new and easy experience for blockchain games.”

About MoonPay

MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto. Their on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a seamless experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 250+ leading wallets, websites, and applications to accept payments and defeat fraud.

For more information visit: https://www.moonpay.com/

About Blocto

Blocto is a cross-chain, integrated smart contract wallet service designed for both developers and users. With Blocto, developers and users can easily and frictionlessly interact with their NFTs, crypto assets, and blockchain decentralized applications (dApps) within the mobile app. Irrespective of which blockchain these assets and applications are built on, developers can integrate and leverage the Blocto service to provide a seamless onboarding process.

For more information visit: https://blocto.portto.io/en/