Strengthening Industrial Collaboration between Taiwan and Japan Bridging Forum, TJ Connect Fair Coming in 2021

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan-Japan Industrial Collaboration Promotion Office (TJPO) executive team and Taiwan-Japan Industry Center of the Institute for Information Industry, driver of Taiwan-Japan industrial collaboration, is organizing the "TJ Connect Fair" series of events to expand the multi-faceted collaboration between Taiwanese and Japanese companies. The "TJ Connect Fair" series of physical and online events will officially start on October 21st and kick off with the "Taiwan-Japan Industry Bridging Forum".

At the forum, TJPO will sign MOUs with local governments in Japan, bringing the number of collaboration partners to nine. The forum will also invite Japan's NEDO to give a speech on "Future development direction of Japan's semiconductor industry in its progress towards a digital society", the Taiwan Smart Color Display Industry Project Office (CIPO) to introduce the current development of Taiwan's display technology industry, and TJPO to explain the potential areas of collaboration between Taiwan and Japan.

In conjunction with the TJ Connect Fair 2021, a forum + seminar will be held on the topic of "Smart Display Applications". Display industry players in the retail, transportation, leisure, and medical fields will be invited to explain the development trends and collaboration opportunities in various fields of smart display, in the hope of expanding new industry collaboration opportunities between Japan and Taiwan, as well as jointly expanding into the international market to achieve a win-win situation.

TJ Connect Fair 2021 "Taiwan-Japan Industry Collaboration Forum: Taiwan-Japan Digital Technology Application Development Trend”

Event Official Website: https://www.tjconnect.tw/

Time: 2021/10/21(Thu.) 09:30-11:50(Taiwan time) 10:30-12:50(Japan time)

Venue: Huashan 1914 Creative Park (East 2D Pavilion) (40 people physical attendance/online via YouTube)

Registration Website:

Japanese: https://ievents.iii.org.tw/EventS.aspx?t=0&id=1442

Chinese: https://IEvents.iii.org.tw/EventS.aspx?t=0&id=1392

Taiwan-Japan Industry Collaboration Bridging Forum "Series Events”

Introduction by Representatives of Taiwan’s Smart Display Solutions Providers

Date: October 22nd (Fri.) ~ 29th (Fri.), 2021 (online seminar)

Application Fields: the 4 major fields of retail, mobile, leisure, and medical, etc.

Method of Participation: online

Registration Website: https://IEvents.iii.org.tw/EventS.aspx?t=0&id=1387

(A link to the seminar will be provided after registration)

