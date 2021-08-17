Meet Ultra Shirt, Innovative Coffee Ground-Made Shirt That Elevates Your Style and Comfort On-The-Go

An industry game-changer, offering fashion and function without compromise

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in London, TRANZEND is a UK-originated innovative apparel brand applying functional and sustainable textiles to ready-to-wear garments. The company announces the launch of their newest product, Ultra Shirt, a thermal regulated and motion-adaptive all-day shirt that brings ultimate comfort and efficiency with advanced tech and design. The product will be available on Kickstarter starting August 17, 2021, for 45 days at https://sparklnk.com/ultra-shirt-launch. The Ultra Shirt will retail for $179, but during the campaign, limited super early bird rewards will be available for as low as $89 (over 50% off) for the first 48 hrs.

Ultra Shirt was created to address the common problems people have with typical shirts while providing maximum comfort and convenience. To start, the unique patented fabric, S.Café ICE-CAFÉ, is created from recycled coffee grounds that provide thermoregulation properties to the garment. Hence, Ultra Shirt is breathable, stretchable, moisture-wicking, and odor control, allowing users to enjoy extreme comfort on any occasion. In addition to incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies such as ultrasonic stitchless sewing and laser-cut techniques, Ultra Shirt also achieves ultimate convenience with innovative magnetic cuffs and snap-on button design.

Furthermore, Ultra Shirt is built to last with minimal maintenance required. It is machine washable, wrinkle-free, anti-yellowing, and UV protective. With a balance of sustainable material, advanced manufacturing technology, and user-centric design, Ultra Shirt is undoubtedly the ideal fashion piece for any environment.

Must-See Product Features:

• Use friendly design - Magnetic cuffs and snap-on buttons

• Sustainable material - S.Café ICE-CAFÉ, recycled coffee grounds made to last

• Advanced manufacturing technology - Ultrasonic stitchless sewing and laser-cut technology

"Our goal at TRANZEND is to produce stylish yet timeless and sustainable clothing by implementing advanced material technology into unique, versatile designs,” said William Chen, Creative Director of TRANZEND, “We aim to change the way people dress, and we want people to know that clothing can be stylish, functional and ethical all at the same time."

About TRANZEND

Founded in London, United Kingdom, TRANZEND has been committed to bringing sartorial aesthetic, technology, and sustainability together in the apparel industry since 2016. TRANZEND empowers and helps people by creating a shirt for all occasions, giving them extreme comfort, and saving their time by making the shirt super easy to put on and super easy to take care of. Previously TRANZEND also launched a successful crowdfunding campaign, Ultra Suit, that was over 700% funded on Kickstarter. For more information, please visit https://tranzend.co.uk/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/tranzend

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tranzendgroup

Kickstarter campaign: https://sparklnk.com/ultra-shirt-launch

Media contact: Tina Lee

Email: pr@tranzend.co.uk