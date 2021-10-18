Billionaire NFTs Launches, Helping Others Cash in on the Digital Art Revolution
Through his new company, author and artist Arthur Palyan is on a mission to share his art with others while helping them enter the blockchain ecosystem
As an artist myself, I am passionate about investing in other artists.”VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and author Arthur Palyan has announced the launch of his brand, Billionaire NFTs. The brand features Palyan’s digital art as NFTs that investors or collectors can purchase on OpenSea. But Palyan’s brand is more than a company focused on its own success through monetizing Palyan’s art. Palyan is a big believer in paying it forward, and he offers much of his art to others for free to help them enter the lucrative NFT marketplace or build up their digital collections.
Billionaire NFTs is a multi-faceted brand. Like other NFT efforts, Billionaire NFTs has a presence on OpenSea, the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace, to showcase Palyan’s digital art. Investors can purchase Palyan’s art and hold onto it in their digital collections or choose to sell it at a later time. But in addition to this more traditional approach to engaging in the NFT ecosystem, Palyan also wants to gain wider exposure for his art than his Billionaire NFTs platform gives him. He also gives away approximately 80% of his art to collectors and rising NFT entrepreneurs.
Palyan is passionate about digital art and helping others create it. He puts his skills to us to help those looking to make it big with their art make it possible. Palyan works with other artists who want to transform their artwork or videos into collectible digital pieces. Once Paylan helps them digitize their art, the artist can then hold onto it or trade it on global NFT marketspaces.
In addition to helping other creatives digitize their art, Palyan also gives away a significant portion of his art to help others own collectible pieces or monetize them on the blockchain and allows the world to set its value. Palyan estimates he gives away about 80 percent of his art. By paying it forward in this way, Palyan feels his art will gain a much larger audience than only through his Billionaire NFTs presence on OpenSea. But more importantly, it will help put his passion for digital art to good use to help others own collectible art pieces or even make money by selling them on NFT markets.
“As an artist myself, I am passionate about investing in other artists,” said Palyan. “Billionaire NFTs not only gives me a way to get more exposure for my own art, but it also gives me a way to make more money so that I can then invest back into artist communities to help them make more money, too."
Most recently, Palyan released Tokyo, Billionaire NFTs first AI art collection. His individual pieces range in price from free to up to $3.5 million.
In addition to his digital art, Palyan is also a published author. In 2018, he published The Blockchain Book, a visionary look into the meteoric rise of blockchain and how he weathered its peaks and valleys to build a billion-dollar portfolio.
About Billionaire NFTs
Founded by artist and author Arthur Palyan, Billionaire NFTs is a digital marketplace for innovative, collectible art. The brand also works with aspiring digital art entrepreneurs to make their monetization or collectible dreams a reality. Collectors and investors can find Billionaire NFTs on the OpenSea platform.
