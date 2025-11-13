Rosie Tran’s New Comedy Series Available on Amazon Prime

“Rosie Tran Presents…” expands to TVEI, Relay and PlayNowMedia this winter

This show is about laughter that unites — and now it’s reaching audiences everywhere.” — Rosie Tran

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Rosie Tran Presents…," a vibrant 10-episode comedy series hosted and executive produced by award-winning comedian Rosie Tran, is now available on Amazon Prime Produced by Fire Couple Productions and Everyone Can Eat Productions , and directed by Michael Greene, the 30-minute episodic series blends dynamic stand-up performances with candid interviews to spotlight diverse comedic voices, challenge cultural stereotypes, and build connections through humor.Each episode showcases a unique comedic theme and lineup, including:“Bad Asians” – Featuring comedians such as Aidan Park dismantling the “model minority” myth with sharp wit.“Wicked Women” – A power-packed set from bold, seasoned female comics, including teacher-turned-comedian Sally Mullins.“International Comedy” and “Latin Comedy” – Global talent like Irina Voronina and Tarun Shetty sharing personal stories through humor across cultures.Tran — known for her NBC Peacock special Saigon Honey and as a Los Angeles finalist on Last Comic Standing (Season 6) — created the series to elevate underrepresented voices and foster inclusivity in comedy.“I’m thrilled "Rosie Tran Presents…" is now on Amazon Prime and soon launching across TVEI, Relay, and PlayNowMedia,” said Tran. “This show is about laughter that unites — and now it’s reaching audiences everywhere.”WHERE TO WATCHNow Streaming:• Amazon PrimeComing Winter 2025:• TVEI app (tvei.tv) via Roku• Relay streaming platform• PlayNowMediaFollow on Instagram: @rosietranpresentstvAbout Fire Couple Productions and Everyone Can Eat ProductionsFire Couple Productions (Delaware) and Everyone Can Eat Productions collaborate on inclusive, high-quality entertainment, including Rosie Tran Presents… and ChimeTV’s A Brand New Yay. Fire Couple independently produced the horror feature House of Karma starring Bai Ling. Everyone Can Eat created Clicka for Sony.

