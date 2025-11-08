Elysian Travel Group Appoints Zoubeir Miled to Lead EMEA Supplier Relations as Company Eyes Exclusive Membership Model

Zoubeir (Zouba) Miled

Luxury travel firm strengthens global leadership and sets sights on disruptive invite-only subscription launch in 2026

This appointment marks a pivotal step as we evolve our business model and redefine what luxury travel will look like for discerning clients in the years ahead.” — Konstantinos Bastas

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elysian Travel Group (ETG) , a leading bespoke luxury travel advisory, today announced the appointment of Zoubeir (Zouba) Miled as Head of Supplier Relations for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The strategic leadership addition comes as the company enters a new phase of growth, expands its global footprint, and prepares to introduce a transformational invitation-only annual membership model in early 2026.In his new role, effective October 1, 2025, Miled will oversee ETG’s supplier partnerships throughout the EMEA region, enhancing relationships with existing luxury providers and cultivating new alliances with properties and experience curators aligned with ETG’s elevated standard of service. His leadership will also support the company’s development of emerging luxury destinations, including a special focus on Tunisia.“Zouba’s cultural fluency, warmth, and vision for authentic, high-touch travel experiences make him the ideal leader to guide our EMEA expansion,” said Konstantinos Bastas, Founder & President of Elysian Travel Group. “This appointment marks a pivotal step as we evolve our business model and redefine what luxury travel will look like for discerning clients in the years ahead.”Miled brings a culturally rich and deeply personalized approach to luxury travel design, specializing in immersive, wellness-driven experiences. Fluent in English, French, and Arabic, he is based in Tunisia and holds a Master’s Degree in English Literature from the University of Sousse.The company’s planned 2026 by-invitation subscription model will mark a significant evolution for the luxury travel sector, offering members an elevated level of exclusivity, personalization, and privileged access.About Elysian Travel GroupElysian Travel Group is a bespoke luxury travel advisory with offices in Newport Beach, CA, and New York, NY. Elysian crafts tailor-made journeys for clients worldwide, supported by elite affiliations including the Global Travel Collection, Virtuoso, and leading hotel and airline partner programs. Learn more at www.elysiantravelgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.