Sun West Mortgage Partners With TACA in Their Mission to Support Families Living With Autism
Sun West Mortgage Company has joined The Autism Community in Action (TACA) to provide funding for support services to over 75,000 families affected by autism.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun West Mortgage Company has joined The Autism Community in Action (TACA) to provide funding for educational and support services to over 75,000 families affected by autism. For newly diagnosed families, finding resources can be overwhelming. With its philanthropy outreach, Sun West aims to fund necessary social and educational services, ensuring every family is able to best support their child.
As part of Sun West’s philanthropy outreach, it has funded programs at UCLA, orphanages in Puerto Rico, and donated over 32,000 face shields to first responders across the United States. Sun West is proud to be a key sponsor for the National TACA Autism Conference being held virtually on October 15-17. This forum provides parents to meet and interact with experts and learn new advances in the field of autism.
“As parents we all strive to ensure our children a brighter future. TACA provides this to families living with autism all across the country and we are proud to support them in their mission” said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company Inc.
“Sun West Mortgage is an Autism Hero for TACA families! This Autism Hero gift will help TACA reach more families living with autism. On average over 600 new families seek TACA’s help every month. We are grateful for this support that will help us address their urgent needs. The Autism Hero Sun West gift will provide crucial resources to over 50,000 families,” said Lisa Ackerman, TACA Executive Director.
About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is a privately owned, full service, mortgage banker established in 1980. Sun West is licensed to lend in 48 states, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands. For more information visit www.swmc.com.
About The Autism Community In Action (TACA)
The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization was founded in 2000, with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. For more information visit www.tacanow.org.
