Jean Fallacara Unveils his Daily Routine as Biohacker

WESTMOUNT, QC, CANADA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Fallacara Unveiled his Daily Routine as Biohacker on YouTube.

With the goal in Mind to Help people to achieve Peak Performance, optimize life and wellbeing, at ZERO COST, Jean Fallacara publicly published his daily routine on various social media channels, blogs and publications including on Youtube.

Using A unique science-based approach to sport performance & wellness called Neuroscience Calisthenics, the Routine explains the effects of Nutrition, sport, supplements, sleep, exercise that contribute to hijacking your body clock.

''Accessible to ALL, the principle is very basic! Use light, diet principles & specific bodyweight exercises to achieve peak performance."

Over the last 10 years I have following a unique diet, without excluding wine or weekend goodies, but mainly body weight exercise and supplementation regime to align with elite mental & physical performance. This routine is backed by science yet it uses ancient principles proven time and time again to bring out your best. says Jean Fallacara.

About Jean Fallacara:

Jean Fallacara: “ A strong mind is the only weapon you need by your side” Serial entrepreneur, Author, Biohacker, Scientist, Founder of few success stories multimillion dollar corporations and Creator innovator of Neuroscience Calisthenics ™ .

Jean was born in France of a disruptive spirit and imaginative mindset, he’s been helping people achieve their Mental, health & fitness goals in an innovative manner: utilizing the power of the mind towards accomplishing personal goals.

• Top 10 motivational influencers in Canada of 2020

• Top 10 Entrepreneur to Follow in 2021 by Los Angeles Weekly

• Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers in Montreal In 2020

• Top 20 Best Calisthenics Blog

Fallacara's company Z-Sciences was recently acquired by inTest Corporation (NYSE :INTT)- Mr. Fallacara and his staff will be joining inTEST and the business will be integrated into the Thermal segment. Mr. Fallacara would receive a multi-year restricted stock award with vesting provisions contingent upon achieving future performance milestones related to sales growth and profitability..

Fallacara also act as the COO of the Magazine Biohackers Update and is the CEO founder of CYBORGGAINZ, World’s 1st Human optimization Program based on Neurosciences-

