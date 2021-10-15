GIFTS FOR THE TRAVELER FROM MOBILE EDGE
Travel Gear for People Who Work Hard and Play Hard
We’re already seeing retailers and consumers prepping for an early and brisk holiday shopping season...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of this fall’s top travel trends is the “workation,” where travelers combine both “work” and “vacation” as they get away. With the holiday gift-giving season upon us, Mobile Edge’s fashionable, feature-rich laptop cases, backpacks, and totes offer the perfect blend of form and function for busy professionals and avid travelers on your shopping list.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“We’re already seeing retailers and consumers prepping for an early and brisk holiday shopping season,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “Naturally, there’s a lot of pent-up demand, plus shoppers are wary about possible shipping delays or even shortages on some items.”
The good news is Mobile Edge has plenty of products to satisfy even the most discerning of travelers. For those looking to combine their work and vacation time, we offer them multiple ways to organize, protect, and power their tech.
Top Choices for Men & Women
Our award-winning Core Gaming Backpack combines the best of two worlds. Roomy and rugged, it features dedicated storage for large gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets, plus multiple zippered pockets for accessories. But a funny thing happened on the way to game night. Mobile professionals discovered they loved the Core Gaming Backpack, too, for its ability to handle both personal and office gear. It’s big enough to organize and protect bulky items for local travel, yet right-sized to fit under the seat or in the overhead. The backpack also features a built-in, external USB charge port for easy access to an internal power pack.
Our ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 fits most laptops up to 16 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches. It features several pockets and lots of storage for accessories, plus a convenient trolley strap for stacking with other luggage. The briefcase is also checkpoint-friendly, which means faster screening through airport security. The eco-minded traveler will like this briefcase, too. It’s made from DuPont’s Sorona™ corn-based material, which requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials, reducing greenhouse emissions.
With its soft, chocolate-colored suede exterior, Mobile Edge’s Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote is a favorite of female travelers. It’s not just another bland, techy laptop computer case. Fitting devices up to 17.3 inches, this tote features a removable laptop section, zippered interior pocket, detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch, and an EZ-Access ticket pocket. It fits in most overhead compartments or under most seats, so it’s a great travel companion for work or play.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is the only women’s checkpoint-friendly laptop backpack on the market. It’s designed to speed travelers through airport security without the need to remove their laptop. It combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch computer protection. It includes a detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch plus smartphone storage and other accessory pockets.
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Power On
“Workationers” also need to keep their tech-powered on wherever their travels take them. Our CORE Power AC
USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger is ideal for power-hungry laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It delivers an amazing 85 watts of power and features a standard AC outlet. It’s also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
For the less intense power needs of smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices, there’s the CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger. This lightweight, airplane-friendly power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
When you’re not sure which gift is right for your loved one, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com. Best of all, they don’t expire.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
