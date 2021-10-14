Submit Release
Senator Steven Roberts to Host Halloween Covid-19 and Flu Vaccination Event

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts has partnered with Affinia Healthcare, the St. Louis Department of Health, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to provide free COVID-19 and flu shot vaccinations. The vaccination event will take place on Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible St. Louis City residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free $100 gift card.

“As we move into fall, it’s important for individuals to be vaccinated, not just against COVID-19 but the seasonal flu as well,” Sen. Roberts said. “So, with that in mind, I hope St. Louisans take advantage of this opportunity to get out, get vaccinated and celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly.”

Vaccinations will be given in the parking lot of the Victor Roberts Building, located at 1408 N Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63113. Walk-ins are welcomed. Costumes are encouraged, and Sen. Roberts and his team will be handing out candy.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

