Rule cleanups top the Environmental Protection Commission agenda

DES MOINES—Proposals to clean up water quality rules will be up for approval at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.

The business meeting will take place by video conference and in person at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

With stakeholder input, DNR water quality staff have been reviewing administrative rules to clarify requirements, refine definitions, and ensure rules align with the current state and federal laws. Commissioners will be asked to approve proceeding with rule changes in four areas: wastewater, sewage sludge, water supply, and drinking water and wastewater treatment operator certification.

Commissioners will be asked to approve contracts for:

Geographic Information Services

Visits to and monitoring of leaking underground storage tank sites, and

Conducting the Clean Watersheds Needs Survey required by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

In other action, a plan supporting redesignation of the Muscatine area from nonattainment to attainment with the sulfur dioxide national air quality standards is up for approval.

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.