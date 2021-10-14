PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 699 Bridge Replacement Project in Summit Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement on Route 699 over tributary of Walnut Creek in Summit Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Route 699 (Edinboro Road/Route 99) between the intersection with Zuck Road and the intersection with Golf Club Road.

The project will include replacing the existing bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

The bridge is expected to be closed for two months during construction. A 3.3-mile detour will be posted utilizing Route 19 (Peach Street), and Hershey Road (Route 4010).

The existing bridge was built in 1952. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 7,200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

A virtual plans display for the Route 699 Bridge Replacement Project will be online only. It includes digital picture boards and a fillable comment form. It will be open until October 29, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Eric J. Kellogg, P.E. at ekellogg@pa.gov or 814-678-7079.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric J. Kellogg, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at ekellogg@pa.gov or 814-678-7079.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5057

