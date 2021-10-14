Route 222 SB Ramps Closed Tonight at Route 322 Interchange in Ephrata and West Earl Townships in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised the southbound Route 222 off- and on-ramps at the Route 322 interchange will be closed tonight so a contractor can mill notches and pave the acceleration and deceleration lanes to tie the ramps into Route 222 mainline. This work is part of a 4.34-mile resurfacing project on Route 222 in Ephrata and West Earl townships.

The ramps will be closed starting at 8:00 PM tonight, Thursday, October 14, and will reopen by 6:00 AM tomorrow Friday, October 15.

Motorists traveling south on Route 222 who wish to exit at Route 322 should continue south to the Route 772/Brownstown/Rothsville Exit, then take northbound Route 222 to Route 322.

Motorists wishing to access southbound Route 222 from Route 322 should travel north on Route 222 to the Route 272/PA Turnpike/Denver Exit to access southbound Route 222.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work is set to begin next week on a 4.34-mile resurfacing project on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata townships, Lancaster County.

This project consists of milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signs and pavement markings on Route 222 from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., Inc., is the prime contractor on this $6,279,708 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 27, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

