Paving Scheduled for Next Week at Bridge Replacement Project on Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – Paving is scheduled for next week at the project to replace the Route 230 (Harrisburg Pike/West Main Street) bridge spanning a tributary to Donegal Creek in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County. The bridge is located just west of Musser Road (Route 4017) and Mount Joy Borough.

Weather permitting, the contractor will pave approximately 600 feet of roadway in each direction of the bridge. Work will be performed from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM Monday, October 18, and Tuesday, October 19. This includes paving operations at the intersection of Route 230 and Musser Road. Motorists will experience periodic delays at this intersection and should either seek alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.

The paving previously scheduled for tomorrow at this location has been cancelled.

This work is part of a contract to replace two bridges with single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridges on integral abutments with approach slabs. Other work includes minor approach shoulder widening, roadway reconstruction, and other miscellaneous construction.

This bridge is the first of a $2,877,000 two-bridge contract awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction, Corp., of New Cumberland, PA. Work on the second bridge, which carries Route 772 bridge over Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township, began earlier this year.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

