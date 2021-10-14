Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,514 in the last 365 days.

I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled for Soil Borings in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Alternating northbound or southbound single lane and shoulder closures will be in place on Interstate 95 between Market Street and Christian Street in Philadelphia on Monday, October 25, through Thursday, October 28, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for the project to cap I-95 in the Penn's Landing area. For more information, visit PennDOT's 95 Revive website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

You just read:

I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled for Soil Borings in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.