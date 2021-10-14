I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled for Soil Borings in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Alternating northbound or southbound single lane and shoulder closures will be in place on Interstate 95 between Market Street and Christian Street in Philadelphia on Monday, October 25, through Thursday, October 28, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for the project to cap I-95 in the Penn's Landing area. For more information, visit PennDOT's 95 Revive website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #