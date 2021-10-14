Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Juniata County

Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 will host next week in Juniata County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé. The Job Fair is set for October 20.

During this job fair, PennDOT will conduct on the spot interviews for its Winter Maintenance Program and will administer a driving skills test for CDL drivers. At this Job Fair, PennDOT is specifically looking for CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted.

“Winter maintenance can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding job,” said District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E. “We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live. Come visit us to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”

The Job Fair will be held from 9:00 AM to Noon at the PennDOT District 2 Juniata County Office listed below.

• Juniata County Maintenance Office Date: October 20, 2021 Location: 4373 William Penn Highway, Mifflintown

Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

