Route 51 Improvement Work Continues this Weekend in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday night through Monday morning, October 15-18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Stoops Ferry Road/University Boulevard between Thorn Run Road and Flaugherty Run Road in Moon Township from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews will conduct milling and paving operations and painting.

Additionally, the following ramps will close from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning for milling and paving, guide rail installation, and painting operations:

Both ramps will be detoured the entire weekend.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 51 Ramp to the Sewickley Bridge

From northbound Route 51 (Fourth Avenue) turn left onto Thorn Run Road

Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (Fifth Avenue)

Turn right onto the northbound I-79 ramp

From northbound I-79, cross the Neville Island Bridge

Take the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) off-ramp

Bear right toward Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley

Take the ramp to northbound Route 65 toward Sewickley

Follow northbound Route 65 to the Sewickley Bridge

End detour

Sewickley Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 51

From the Sewickley Bridge, turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard)

Turn left onto Thorn Run Road

Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (University Boulevard

End detour

The project is part of a $5.48 million group paving job which also includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, signage, line painting, and other various construction related activities. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

