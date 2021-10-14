Submit Release
Temporary lane closure on northbound Interstate 29 near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has temporarily closed a small section of the northbound driving lane of I-29 near Grand Forks, just north of U.S. Hwy 2.

The temporary lane closure will be in place until maintenance is completed. Anticipated reopening of the northbound driving lane is expected late next week depending on weather conditions. 

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

