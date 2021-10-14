FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 14, 2021

Contact: Michael Kroll krollm2@michigan.gov Cell: 517-285-9734

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids Launches Hebe Fountain Restoration Campaign

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids is embarking on a long-awaited restoration campaign of the historic Hebe Fountain on its campus. The first noticeable step will be the dismantling of the fountain to send it to restoration experts for a much-needed refresh.

The fountain, designated as a local landmark by the Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission in November of 1990, has been adored by veteran members and visitors to the campus since it was established by J.L. Mott Iron Works in 1893. Unfortunately, over the last three decades, weather and deferred maintenance has caused the fountain to erode, and it has remained inoperable since being shut off in 2019.

The campaign hopes to secure 100% of the $120,000 anticipated funds required for a complete restoration of the Hebe Fountain to include a new water filtration system, structural repairs to the base and water reservoir and a restoration of the adjacent drinking water fountain. Any remaining funds will be dedicated to annual maintenance and landscape beautification. The campaign hopes to receive 100% of the funds by this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.

"The Hebe Fountain has been part of our legacy in caring for our nation's heroes both past and present since 1893," said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator at Michigan Veteran Homes. "We owe it to our members to restore this landmark to its former glory and continue to offer veterans a place to call Home that remembers and honors its history."

"My family and I would visit my father at the Home and we would often sit with him near the fountain and enjoy the day while my children would play nearby," said Larry Arreguin. "I'm excited by the recent developments at the campus including the opening of the new Home and look forward to the day when I can return with my children and see the fountain's water flowing again."

The Hebe Fountain Restoration Campaign follows the opening of the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, a new state-of-the-art Home that consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center on the campus in Grand Rapids. Veteran members began moving into the new Home in July of 2021.

If you wish to donate to the Hebe Fountain Restoration Project, you can send a check payable to Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 3000 Monroe Avenue N.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Or you can visit https://www.michigan.gov/mvh, click on Support MVH, followed by Donate and then Donate Online and select Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids as your donation option.

For more information or questions about the restoration project, please contact Tiffany Carr at carrt1@michigan.gov or 616-365-3834.

B-roll footage and images of the Hebe Fountain are available for download at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWVwXx5.