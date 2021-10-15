SFA Therapeutics Ranked Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

At SFA Therapeutics, our vision is to change Medicine, from the current approach of treating the symptoms of autoimmune disease with immunosuppressants, to treating the root cause of these diseases” — Dr. Ira C. Spector

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFA Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it achieved a Gold recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s fourth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. SFA Therapeutics competed against over 3,300 early-stage US companies to be named one of 16 finalist companies, with the Gold designation placing SFA in the top 10. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today’s problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth.

“We are a small company, with big ambitions. Recognition as an investable startup helps improve our funding prospects and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership,” said Dr. Ira Spector, CEO and Co-founder. “The Most Fundable Companies initiative was a transformative experience providing us with a data-driven analysis and roadmap to secure private investment. Small business ingenuity is the life-blood of the US economy. We are excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business and set them up for success with investors.”

At SFA Therapeutics, our vision is to change Medicine, from the current approach of treating the symptoms of autoimmune disease with immunosuppressants, to treating the root cause of these diseases. We have 6 drugs in our pipeline, with our lead drug, SFA002, in the clinic for treating psoriasis.

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, SFA Therapeutics will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of the magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list, where you can also vote for SFA Therapeutics as the “crowd favorite” through November 1.



About Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,300 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2021 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on October 14, 2021, virtually at Pepperdine University.

The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding. Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies is powered by The Venture Alliance.

