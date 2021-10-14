Octave Holdings and Investments Acquires Sunshine Plaza and Pelican Place at Craft Farms
Octave Opportunity Fund Closes on First Two AcquisitionsALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC (“Octave”) is pleased to announce that its recently launched $100 million Octave Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”) has completed the acquisitions of Sunshine Plaza in South Daytona, Florida and Pelican Place at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Sunshine Plaza is the first property acquired by the Fund and is anchored by a well performing Publix grocery store with additional co-anchor tenants including Daytona Ice Arena, the Department of Motor Vehicles and All Aboard Storage. A new location of Greater Fitness will open in late 2021 and we expect to announce additional tenants and improvements for the property in the coming months.
Pelican Place at Craft Farms is the second property acquired by the Fund and is situated at the front of Craft Farms, the largest subdivision in Gulf Shores, and adjacent to a strong performing Publix and Target. The center is anchored by national tenants CMX Cinemas, Bed Bath and Beyond, Books-A-Million, Dollar Tree and Verizon.
The acquisitions were led by Octave’s dedicated in-house team. Octave would like to thank our advisors at Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, LLC and our lender, StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC for assisting us with the acquisitions and their continued support.
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages, a portfolio of over 30 commercial real estate assets valued at over $300 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
