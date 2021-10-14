One of the Largest Cosmetics Factory in Indonesia Certifies its Products Vegan

We will continue to do research, develop existing formulations and create new innovations and are committed to the BeVeg vegan certified integrity for each product formula we create.”
— Mash Moshem Research Team
SURABAYA CITY, SURABAYA, INDONESIA , October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mash Moshem Achieves ISO Accredited Vegan Trademark by BeVeg.

Mash Moshem Indonesia, recently awarded the “Best Cosmetics Manufacturer of the Year” is one of the first certified vegan cosmetic manufacturing facilities in the world.

As one of the biggest cosmetic manufacturing companies, Mash Moshem strives to provide the best service to its clients, including providing an easy way for private label and white label clients to make legitimate vegan cosmetic products.

Mash Moshem Indonesia is a highly experienced cosmetic manufacturing service provider. This company has been established since 2011, and has collaborated with more than 531 cosmetic brands, and created more than 1190 cosmetic products.

“Vegan skin care and cosmetics is very popular in the world, as it is considered safer to use, and more environmentally friendly,” said the Mash Moshem Research Team, Asmaul Fauziah and S.Farm. “We are proud to have achieved BeVeg vegan certifications, the most reliable vegan benchmark for vegan claims and labels in the global marketplace.”

Mash Moshem certified vegan with BeVeg, the only ISO accredited vegan trademark in the world to mean free from animal material, and cruelty-free, its facility and all formulas, used by its private label brand partners globally.

“We will continue to do research, develop existing formulations and create new innovations and are committed to the BeVeg vegan certified integrity for each product formula we create. We are targeting environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and cruelty-free products,” the research team explained.

Mash Moshem Indonesia passed its on-site audit in accordance with Beveg vegan standards, which is ISO accredited. This will certainly provide many advantages for vegan cosmetic business players to be able to compete in the international marketplace and looking to access new capital markets.

