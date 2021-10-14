Authenticate Pro Ultilizes Fundable To Help Take Company To The Next Level
Authenticate Pro ultilizes Fundable to raise capitol to expand and go to the next level.
our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authenticate Pro’s profile is now live on Fundable! Authenticate Pro is featured on the "New and Noteworthy" section of Fundable. People can find out more by going to https://www.fundable.com/authenticate-pro
— Ray Salem Founder and CEO
Authenticate Pro is expanding it’s team after launching it’s Beta service in 2019 that has proven to increase sales for retailers by using its service. Due to the COVID 19 and the retail stores being shut down, more consumers are shopping online now. However as businesses are reopening Authenticate Pro is gearing up to handle the business that will come from both the retail storefronts as well as its service directly to consumers. Ray Salem Founder and CEO States, “our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind.” It’s slogan is “In God We Trust and everything else we Authenticate.”
They are currently offering priority authentication for 2-48hrs turnaround. And customers are loving it! Sellers such as Plato’s Closet, Clothes Mentor and online sellers are offering unlimited authentication to its customers for a flat fee of $125 a month! They are helping sellers to make a comeback during these hard times. We are coming together to help one other, the normal rate is $399 a month. When sellers offering authentication to its customers are seeing double digits increase in sales.The setup fee is $595, but during these times it is only $49 for a setup. (For a limited time only https://authenticatepro.com/10-day-special/ )
Authenticate Pro have been working with sellers in the following companies which included Clothes Mentor, one of the stores increased their sales by 49% in one month, They where also in Platos Closet, as a result one of the store went to no.1 in sales on Black Friday. The following store also use the service Ebay, Mercari, Poshmark and Facebook market place.
Fundable is one of the largest business crowdfunding platform dedicated exclusively to helping companies raise capital, by creating a business crowdfunding platform that enables companies to raise capital from investors, customers, and friends. Here are the three things that have made Fundable the leading platform for business crowdfunding. there team takes a very hands-on approach to help companies understand the fundraising process and launch their funding campaigns. From profile creation to marketing, they are there at each step.
Fundable was created by the founders of startups who have collectively raised from dozens of angel investors and venture capitalists. We understand the challenges you face as you create a business, and we’re happy to offer our personal expertise to all clients looking to crowdfund.
In our first year Fundable generated over $80 million in funding commitments from investors, customers, and friends. Those numbers are growing exponentially.
Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique authentication process to provide the peace of mind for buyers and to enable sellers to differentiate themselves in the e-commerce brick and mortar retail marketplace. The counterfeit industry is estimated to be $1.7 Trillion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $2.8 Trillion by 2022.
Authenticate Pro’s patent pending process brings buyers, sellers and experts together when making a brand name purchase. Authenticate Pro's system helps minimize the chance of buying or selling a counterfeit.
By using the Authenticate Pro authentication guarantee consumers make sure the merchandise they buy is authentic, removes doubt and gives them peace of mind. This helps us make this world more safe and authentic. Counterfeit merchandise is connected to human trafficking.
Ray Salem, Founder and CEO states “ I am committed to taking a percentage of profits of the company to help fight human trafficking as well as child labor”. Mr. Salem has committed to donate personal profits to “ Life Impact International” I'm committed to this cause as they do great work.
https://www.facebook.com/LifeImpactIntl/
Authenticate Pro, Inc. knowledgeable experts do thorough checks of items before issuing a “seal of approval” certifying an item’s authenticity.
The company will utilize very distinct competitive advantages including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and the seller by placing a specific brand expert into the transaction. Authenticate Pro is the first company to file for a patent for this kind of authentication process.
Our team will continue to work and grow to keep the market space authenticated.
For more information about Authenticate Pro and it’s services go to www.authenticatepro.com
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here