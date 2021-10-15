Submit Release
Deborah Gillison-Wilson Elected to National Board of Directors

Gillison-Wilson will serve on the NCA Board through 2024.

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Gillison-Wilson of Conyers, GA has been elected to serve on the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) Board of Directors, beginning October 1, 2021 for a three-year term.

She brings over 24 years of experience working with child and adult care programs and has been in business as a CACFP sponsor since 1996. Under her directive, guided by her passion for the cause and with an outstanding and committed team, Georgia Nutritional Services, Inc. (GNSI) exists to improve and maintain the health and nutritional status of children and adults.

In her role as the Executive Director of GNSI, Gillison-Wilson operates adult, child care centers, day care homes, at-risk afterschool sites and summer food sites. As part of the Board of Directors, Deborah looks to become part of an organization that is about change, compliance in CACFP and SFSP, and the support of all organizations participating in the CACFP/SFSP.

Since 1986, NCA has been the leading organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which serves over 4 million children nationwide. The Board provides the vision in the development of programs, activities, and policy positions for the CACCP. As a National Platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community, NCA’s mission is to bring members information on legislation, regulation, and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference–offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation.

