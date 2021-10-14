Allegheny-Clarion Valley Students Participate in PennDOT Paint the Plow Program

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is pleased to recognize the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District for their participation in the 2021 Paint the Plow safety outreach event.

The 2021 Paint the Plow Program encouraged students to develop images based on pride in their schools.

A-C Valley students in Rachel Forsythe's Art I-V classes created School Spirit themed designs for the plow blade. Staff and faculty voted for their top three favorite designs with Superintendent, Dr. David McDeavitt selecting the overall winning design. Madison Hurrelbrink (sophomore) created the winning design.

"I have always wanted the students to participate in this program and am so grateful that we had the opportunity this year to do so," said Forsythe. "From the designing, to the painting, this project was made 100% by the students. They seemed to enjoy being a part of this collaborative project."

This snowplow blade will be used throughout the A-C Valley region this winter.

Paint the Plow is a community outreach program in which students are invited to paint a PennDOT snowplow blade with original artwork to represent their individual school. In addition to being visible when in full service during the winter-weather months, the blades will be used within the school's community to enhance public awareness, promote safety, and foster greater appreciation of both PennDOT and the school's art program.

