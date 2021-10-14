LOS ANGELES CITY, PALLET AND HOPE OF THE VALLEY MISSION UNVEIL HAND-PAINTED ART AT CITY’S LARGEST VILLAGE TO DATE.
REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
– Pallet Shelter has partnered with Hope of The Valley Rescue Mission and the City of Los Angeles’ Councilmember Kevin de León to unveil Arroyo Seco village in Highland Park, the largest of its kind in the nation, opening in October 2021. The address is 5941 Arroyo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042.
Cabins were part of an artistic challenge that colorfully customized each unit creating one of the largest art exhibits to the underserved homeless community.
Kevin de León, Pallet CEO Amy King and others will spend the night in the newly minted Arroyo Seco village cabins to demonstrate the comfort of these shelters and wraparound services provided by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The “Sleep-over” will take place commencing at 6:00PM on Wednesday, October 20 with a ribbon cutting taking place the following day on Thursday, October 21. Residents will be admitted on Tuesday, October 26th.
In February 2021, the City of Los Angeles opened the very first Tiny Homes Village, selecting Hope of The Valley to provide direct services. They have now expanded to open and operate six cost-effective and life-changing village sites in partnership with Pallet Shelter, the manufacturers of the sleeping cabins. Opening at 5941 Arroyo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042, the newest Arroyo Seco Village serves as the largest of its kind in California and will boast 117 sleeping cabins with over 200 beds that will be made available to those experiencing homelessness.
Fully designed and funded by the City of Los Angeles, villages immediately provides a pathway for the homeless in a larger effort to break the cycle of living on the streets to find permanent and stable housing. The sleeping cabins are an innovative, affordable, and scalable solution to the humanitarian crisis known as homelessness– unlike traditional shelter or affordable housing projects, Pallet’s sleeping cabins take a fraction of the time to build and assemble, at just a portion of the cost. Each sleeping cabin comes equipped with two beds, storage space, electrical outlets, heating, air-conditioning, four windows, and a locking front door. Each resident living in a Pallet village has full access to wraparound services provided by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, including meals, showers, and laundry, as well as an array of social services such as on-site case management, housing navigation, mental health services, substance abuse counseling, as well as job training and placement. The upcoming partnership between Pallet, the City of Los Angeles and Hope of The Valley is intended to spark creative joy and expression amongst its residents, and the winning art will be displayed permanently as part of the community.
Amy King of Pallet Shelter states: “Our cabins were designed by people with lived homelessness experience. They are easy to deploy, durable, mildew and rot resistant. These comfortable cabins will restore dignity and hope to the residents that occupy them.”
Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León of CD-14 also adds, “I’m very excited about the opportunity to help deliver one of the most unique homeless housing partnerships bringing together, public, private, non-profit, and digital media leaders. Not only is the Arroyo Seco sleeping cabin Village the largest of its kind in the nation, but it demonstrates that when it comes to solving homelessness, thinking outside the box and engaging creative leaders across industries produces tremendous results.
Rowan Vansleve, President and CFO of Hope of The Valley mentions, “Transitioning from homelessness to housing is a hard step, filled with many barriers and trauma. This art will bring healing to residents in the middle of this process and will create a venue where support services including those for mental health and addiction can be delivered in a safe, creative space, further helping our guests move toward permanent housing and employment.”
The new Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village joins Hope of The Valley’s roster of operating Tiny Homes Villages in Alexandria Park, Reseda, Tarzana, Saticoy and on Chandler Blvd, with more to be announced. The winning design will be revealed in season two of “Instant Influencer,” set to air on YouTube Originals this fall.
About Pallet Shelter
Pallet™ is the leader in rapid response shelter villages. The social purpose company is addressing the homeless crisis with speed, at scale. Pallet shelter villages provide the dignity and security of private units within a community. A resource net of on-site social services, as well as food, showers, laundry, and more helps people transition to permanent housing. Pallet’s villages exist in one of every five states in the U.S., with over 3,000 beds and counting.. For more information on Pallet, visit www.palletshelter.com.
About Hope of The Valley
Hope of The Valley’s mission is to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger, and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions. HoTV is an inclusive faith-based, independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not discriminate based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or lack thereof. Their services are grounded in a deep respect for the dignity inherent in each human being.
Hope of The Valley believes that everybody and everything deserves a second chance. As a faith-based compassion ministry, the organization focuses on the spiritual, emotional, physical, relational, occupational, and financial needs of their clients. HoTV’s two-pronged approach starts with crisis intervention then bridges clients, when they are ready, into long-term services that address chronic obstacles. Through Hope of The Valley’s efforts throughout the last 10 years, the number of new people on the streets in the San Fernando Valley has grown by less than half that of the entire Los Angeles County. That means there are less than half as many people on the streets as there would have been without their work, ultimately taking positive steps toward net-zero/negative growth.
About L.A. Councilmember Kevin De León
Kevin De León represents the Los Angeles City Council’s 14th District which includes Skid
Mike Mena
– Pallet Shelter has partnered with Hope of The Valley Rescue Mission and the City of Los Angeles’ Councilmember Kevin de León to unveil Arroyo Seco village in Highland Park, the largest of its kind in the nation, opening in October 2021. The address is 5941 Arroyo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042.
Cabins were part of an artistic challenge that colorfully customized each unit creating one of the largest art exhibits to the underserved homeless community.
Kevin de León, Pallet CEO Amy King and others will spend the night in the newly minted Arroyo Seco village cabins to demonstrate the comfort of these shelters and wraparound services provided by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The “Sleep-over” will take place commencing at 6:00PM on Wednesday, October 20 with a ribbon cutting taking place the following day on Thursday, October 21. Residents will be admitted on Tuesday, October 26th.
In February 2021, the City of Los Angeles opened the very first Tiny Homes Village, selecting Hope of The Valley to provide direct services. They have now expanded to open and operate six cost-effective and life-changing village sites in partnership with Pallet Shelter, the manufacturers of the sleeping cabins. Opening at 5941 Arroyo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042, the newest Arroyo Seco Village serves as the largest of its kind in California and will boast 117 sleeping cabins with over 200 beds that will be made available to those experiencing homelessness.
Fully designed and funded by the City of Los Angeles, villages immediately provides a pathway for the homeless in a larger effort to break the cycle of living on the streets to find permanent and stable housing. The sleeping cabins are an innovative, affordable, and scalable solution to the humanitarian crisis known as homelessness– unlike traditional shelter or affordable housing projects, Pallet’s sleeping cabins take a fraction of the time to build and assemble, at just a portion of the cost. Each sleeping cabin comes equipped with two beds, storage space, electrical outlets, heating, air-conditioning, four windows, and a locking front door. Each resident living in a Pallet village has full access to wraparound services provided by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, including meals, showers, and laundry, as well as an array of social services such as on-site case management, housing navigation, mental health services, substance abuse counseling, as well as job training and placement. The upcoming partnership between Pallet, the City of Los Angeles and Hope of The Valley is intended to spark creative joy and expression amongst its residents, and the winning art will be displayed permanently as part of the community.
Amy King of Pallet Shelter states: “Our cabins were designed by people with lived homelessness experience. They are easy to deploy, durable, mildew and rot resistant. These comfortable cabins will restore dignity and hope to the residents that occupy them.”
Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León of CD-14 also adds, “I’m very excited about the opportunity to help deliver one of the most unique homeless housing partnerships bringing together, public, private, non-profit, and digital media leaders. Not only is the Arroyo Seco sleeping cabin Village the largest of its kind in the nation, but it demonstrates that when it comes to solving homelessness, thinking outside the box and engaging creative leaders across industries produces tremendous results.
Rowan Vansleve, President and CFO of Hope of The Valley mentions, “Transitioning from homelessness to housing is a hard step, filled with many barriers and trauma. This art will bring healing to residents in the middle of this process and will create a venue where support services including those for mental health and addiction can be delivered in a safe, creative space, further helping our guests move toward permanent housing and employment.”
The new Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village joins Hope of The Valley’s roster of operating Tiny Homes Villages in Alexandria Park, Reseda, Tarzana, Saticoy and on Chandler Blvd, with more to be announced. The winning design will be revealed in season two of “Instant Influencer,” set to air on YouTube Originals this fall.
About Pallet Shelter
Pallet™ is the leader in rapid response shelter villages. The social purpose company is addressing the homeless crisis with speed, at scale. Pallet shelter villages provide the dignity and security of private units within a community. A resource net of on-site social services, as well as food, showers, laundry, and more helps people transition to permanent housing. Pallet’s villages exist in one of every five states in the U.S., with over 3,000 beds and counting.. For more information on Pallet, visit www.palletshelter.com.
About Hope of The Valley
Hope of The Valley’s mission is to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger, and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions. HoTV is an inclusive faith-based, independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not discriminate based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or lack thereof. Their services are grounded in a deep respect for the dignity inherent in each human being.
Hope of The Valley believes that everybody and everything deserves a second chance. As a faith-based compassion ministry, the organization focuses on the spiritual, emotional, physical, relational, occupational, and financial needs of their clients. HoTV’s two-pronged approach starts with crisis intervention then bridges clients, when they are ready, into long-term services that address chronic obstacles. Through Hope of The Valley’s efforts throughout the last 10 years, the number of new people on the streets in the San Fernando Valley has grown by less than half that of the entire Los Angeles County. That means there are less than half as many people on the streets as there would have been without their work, ultimately taking positive steps toward net-zero/negative growth.
About L.A. Councilmember Kevin De León
Kevin De León represents the Los Angeles City Council’s 14th District which includes Skid
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 3109130625
email us here