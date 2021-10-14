Bridge Work Nearing Completion in Cameron County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a Route 46 bridge in Cameron County will reopen this afternoon. The 17-foot bridge spans North Creek on Route 46 in Shippen Township and carries an average of 500 vehicles daily on. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good.

Although work to replace the bridge is complete, other work remains. That work includes paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and removal of the temporary roadway. As this work takes place, motorists will encounter flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. PennDOT expects the contractor to complete this work by early November.

Overall work included removing the existing Single Span Reinforced Concrete Slab bridge, construction of a new Precast Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert, approach work consisting of base, binder and wearing courses, guide rail updates, drainage, pavement markings and miscellaneous items.

The contractor on this $1 million job is Dean Construction, Inc. of Smethport, PA. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #