Update - Officer Involved Shooting Involving Wanted Subject

October 14, 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa – On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Davenport Police Department requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting of a wanted and armed individual. The incident occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m. near the intersection of 8th and Iowa Streets.

The individual was walking around the neighborhood with a handgun pointed at his head. Officers responded and attempted to deescalate the situation. The subject refused to comply with officers’ commands and discharged two less-lethal rounds with allegedly no effect. One police officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the subject in the mid-torso. The individual was transported Genesis East Hospital and was pronounced dead. The individual has been identified as Scott County resident, 37-year-old Bobby Klum.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. As part of their investigation, the DCI continues to collect all evidence relevant to the incident. The name of the officer will not be released until being interviewed by the DCI. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.