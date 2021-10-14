Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Nick Priddy

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Huntingdon, TN

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Huntingdon, Tennessee. Partner and Wealth Manager Nick Priddy joins the firm with more than 17 years of industry experience.

Driven by a passion for advising his clients in a transparent, understandable way, Nick is thankful to be aligned with an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, where he operates under a fiduciary standard. Along with the benefits garnered by Kingsview's multi-custodian, fee-based platform, he also has the freedom to provide truly client-centric strategies. Mr. Priddy's comprehensive suite of services includes holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a B.S. in Engineering and a minor in Business Administration, Nick found his true calling in cultivating a consistent process for long-term financial success. He understands the importance of stability and dedication, and worked with Edward Jones for 17 years before joining Kingsview. Nick also holds an AAMS and prides himself on the application of Christian principles to his craft.

Away from the office, Nick's personal interests stay true to the values and interests of Tennessee. When he's not in the office curating his clients' financial security, Nick can be found raising registered Angus cattle and competing in rodeos and roping events throughout the state.

"Kingsview is pleased to welcome Nick, with his extensive experience and 'client-first' philosophy, as a Partner and Wealth Manager," noted Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Historically, our industry has done a poor job of delivering on the promises they've made, and our clients deserve better. Nick's alignment with our company's core values will help advance Kingsview's work to elevate the professional standard and transform the industry."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.