Vegan Skin Clinic Certifies Vegan with Beveg International, the Gold Standard for Vegan Certification
You are what you eat, and we're highly aware that what we do and even "what we think impacts our body””PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan Skin Clinic™ is creating a revolution that goes beyond just looking for organic or natural topical skincare products: looking good, feeling good and even "doing good" is all part of today’s beauty. Beauty and wellness go hand in hand and Vegan Skin Clinic™ focuses on the physical, spiritual and emotional aspects of the whole person.
— Mary S Swenson, PhD, Founder and CEO, Vegan Skin Clinic.
Vegan Skin Clinic is all about being beautifully vegan with BeVeg, and prides themselves as “vegan food for your skin”. Whether you’re looking to clean up your beauty routine, or are generally interested in the holistic benefits of the complete BeVeg vegan lifestyle, Vegan Skin Clinic has you covered with its 8 vegan certified products:
Spearmint Energizing Mask
Kukui Nut Volcanic Scrub
D.N.A. Apple Antioxidant Mask
Banana Pineapple Enzyme Exfoliant
Avocado Mango Mask
Sugar Apple Scrubbing Mask
Pomegrante Seed Mask
Resveratrol Pumpkin Gel Peel
Vegan Skink Clinic Founder, Mary, created a vegan skincare line that signifies a "brainier beauty".
“We don't just see beauty, we also feel, hear, smell and taste it…Today we understand that “you are what you eat, and we're highly aware that what we do and even "what we think impacts our body” — this is the importance of BeVeg vegan certification. We’ve verified with transparency our entire product line and processes to be sustainable, cruelty free and vegan. - Mary S Swenson, PhD, Founder and CEO, Vegan Skin Clinic.
This new awareness has created a rise in people who want healthier beauty choices. They require independent, clean, organic plant-based products for self-care. The Vegan Skin Clinic approach lays in organic beauty and revolves around natural skin care that acts in advance to prevent environmentally caused aging. Vegan Skin Clinic offers wellness skin care that nourishes your body and mind.
The global Vegan Cosmetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2020 to 2023 according to 360 Market Updates in an article entitled Global Vegan Cosmetics Market report, and Vegan Skin Clinic, has now a full line of vegan accredited products to offer.
BeVeg is the world’s first and only ISO accredited vegan trademark recognized to be in accordance with ISO 17065 and ISO 17067. The BeVeg vegan standard and trademark is considered the most reliable benchmark for vegan integrity in the global marketplace.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn