Global Digital Signage Market | Technology Advancement, Growth Rate, key Players & Outlook Analysis 2021-2027
Latest Study Analysis of Global Digital Signage Market has been published by Qualiket Research.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digital Signage Market was valued at US$ 15,475.36 Mn in 2020 which expected to reach US$ 30,650.35 Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.32% from 2021-2027.
Digital Signage is also called as dynamic signage which is an electronic display which advertises contents, broadcast data, television programming, and other contents. It is mainly depends on hardware components to ensure the delivery of high-quality content.
Global Digital Signage Market growth is driven by the increase in demand for the digitized promotion of products & services to attract the attention of the target audience effectively. Moreover, the demand for 4K digitized sign display with the embedded software as well as media player is increasing as it offers customers an affordable Ultra HD digital signage solution, which is anticipated to fuel the market further. In addition, there is growing demand for advanced products that require digitized information management and guidance and can be accessed from remote locations. This is also among the key factors expected to boost the global digital signage market growth over the forecast period.
Top players of Global Digital Signage Market
• Samsung Electronics
• LG Electronics
• Leyard Optoelectronic
• Sharp Corporation
• Sony Corporation
• BARCO
• Panasonic Corporation
• Shanghai Goodview Electronics
• AU Optronics
• BrightSign LLC
Request a Sample to get extensive insights into the Global Digital Signage Market at :
https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Signage-Market/request-sample
In September 2021: LG electronics had introduced an enormous ‘direct view LED TV’ that offers a very expansive screen & an extreme home cinema system for the super-luxury segment of customers. The company had dubbed the giant Tv as Extreme Home Cinema which measures a whopping 325 inches wide. The tv is available in 2K, 4K as well as 8K configurations.
Qualiket Research has segmented the Global Digital Signage Market based on Offering, Application, Product, Installation location, Display Size, and region.
By Offering
• Hardware
• Software
By Application
• Institutional
• Infrastructure
• Commercial
• Industrial
By Product
• Standalone Display
• Video Wall
By Installation location
• Indoor
• Outdoor
By Display Size
• Below 32 inch
• Between 32 and 52 inches
• Above 52 inch
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Signage-Market/ask-for-customization
Key Insights & Findings:
• In the Application segment Video Wall Applications is expected to dominate the Digital Signage Market throughout the forecast period, and is estimated to account for 55.46% of the market share in 2020.
• Among the display size segment, the Above 52-inch segment is expected to drive the market demand for Digital Signage market, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period.
• The market in North America is projected to dominate the Digital Signage market due to rise in demand for Digital Signage's in the region.
• Furthermore, APAC is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth primarily due to the rising scope of product application in retail stores, corporate offices, hospitals, and hotels.
Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through Digital Signage Market Report
https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Digital-Signage-Market
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Global Managed Network Services Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed WAN, Network Monitoring, and Managed Network Security), By Organization size(SMEs, and Large Enterprises),By Industry Vertical(BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, IT, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Education, Healthcare & Life sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Others : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Managed-Network-Services-Market
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Deployment Type (Cloud, and on-premise), By security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Context-Aware Computing), By Application, By End User : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Cybersecurity-Market
Global Intelligent Document Processing Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Component (Software, and Services), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Legal, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others), By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Intelligent-Document-Processing-Market
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
sales@qualiketresearch.com