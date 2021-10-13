2021-10-13 10:23:41.273 Lottery Winner: 'Dad, I think I won!'

Submit Release
A longtime Missouri Lottery player was the sole winner of a $60,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Oct. 4 drawing. The St. Charles County resident who claimed the prize shared that he always used Quick Pick to choose his numbers. He was watching the news the morning after the drawing when he realized he had matched all five numbers drawn.

“I checked my ticket and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ I told my dad, ‘Dad, I think I won!’”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Country Club Car Wash, 6280 Mid Rivers Mall Drive., in St. Peters. Country Club Car Wash will receive a $500 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

The winning numbers on Oct. 4 were 3, 5, 15, 36 and 39.

Show Me Cash  is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $75,000.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

