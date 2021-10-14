Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,606 in the last 365 days.

M-55 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Tawas City starts Oct. 25

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Iosco

HIGHWAY: M-55

CLOSEST CITY: Tawas City

START DATE: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

PROJECT: The Lake State Railroad will be replacing its crossing on M-55, just west of US-23 in Tawas City. This project will include new pavement on both sides of the crossing.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for all traffic on German Street, Oak Street, and US-23. All Ascension St. Joseph Hospital traffic should follow the detour route.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide drivers with a smoother ride at the crossing. Work also includes new pavement markings.  

You just read:

M-55 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Tawas City starts Oct. 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.