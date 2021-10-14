M-55 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Tawas City starts Oct. 25

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Iosco

HIGHWAY: M-55

CLOSEST CITY : Tawas City

START DATE: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

PROJECT: The Lake State Railroad will be replacing its crossing on M-55, just west of US-23 in Tawas City. This project will include new pavement on both sides of the crossing.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for all traffic on German Street, Oak Street, and US-23. All Ascension St. Joseph Hospital traffic should follow the detour route.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide drivers with a smoother ride at the crossing. Work also includes new pavement markings.