M-55 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Tawas City starts Oct. 25
COUNTY: Iosco
HIGHWAY: M-55
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
PROJECT: The Lake State Railroad will be replacing its crossing on M-55, just west of US-23 in Tawas City. This project will include new pavement on both sides of the crossing.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for all traffic on German Street, Oak Street, and US-23. All Ascension St. Joseph Hospital traffic should follow the detour route.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide drivers with a smoother ride at the crossing. Work also includes new pavement markings.