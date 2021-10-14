Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. Is Developing the US Atlantic Seaboard Through The Power of Water

DIDI is expanding its efforts across the energy and infrastructure value chain and seeks powerful companies, and individuals to join their bold journey.

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our firm Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. is expanding its efforts across the energy and infrastructure value chain. We are seeking valuable/powerful project minded firms, companies, organizations and/or individuals to join with us on this bold journey. These new investors in our company would assist in finalizing the buy-out of the IP/Trade Secret opportunities, via our licensing rights contractual agreement for these breakthrough technologies… while establishing a position on the ground floor of the emerging wave energy marketplace.

Present efforts are focused on a combinational program of energy and freshwater as a combined alternative energy sector, specifically targeting offshore wave energy in conjunction with seawater desalination and hydroelectric power and other related applications and services required in flourishing the “Green World Movement”.

After our thorough research and along with our in-depth studies, it has become apparent that a program targeting the US Atlantic Seaboard (the Wide Open Wild West Ocean Frontier of the United States), it’s states, cities and towns would create the perfect first-model of alternative energy transformation across the wave energy sector providing for a positive impact on the US Green Movement via this wave driven technology designed for high-pressure pumping… the SeaDog Wave Energy Carousel, a near shore wave energy system supporting shore-based desalination and hydroelectric power production.

Our company has a suite of clean and sustainable energy technologies that will enable positive thrust and a differentiating position in the pumping of high-pressure seawater systems to impact the energy and desalination production markets globally. These high-pressure pumping systems can provide volumes of dedicated flows to hydroelectric power plants onshore, or offshore, desalination systems on or offshore while providing a brine mixing discharge system neutralizing the toxic effects generated by such systems without the carbon footprint of today’s current programs.

In addition, our company is reaching out to join with technical partners in the seawater desalination/hydroelectric value chains to support integration of these concepts and ultimately, end-users/licensees who will utilize these technologies as the prime movers of the high-pressure water flow systems required to generate the outcome for these key components of desalination and hydroelectric power.

Study work on high level financial and cash flow modeling using these breakthrough technologies mentioned, applied to RO generation systems, has very positive leading indicators in terms of desal water competing with and beating the “conventional/desal” municipal water delivery business model, supporting neutralized brine discharge benefits not shown in other models. Just as well, by combining an adjacent dam-free hydroelectric power system, as a discharge mixer for the brine, provides not only an abundance of power for the remaining energy requirements of the desal system, but offers additional grid-scale export energy for the local community at affordable pricing.

The benefit and the genius of this large-scale infrastructure system spanning the Atlantic Seaboard offers four distinct market share systems.A.) Wave Energy Carousel Deployment Fields (Diamond Infrastructure Licensees and Developers) B.) High-Pressure Subsea Pipeline Delivery Systems (Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry) C.) Dam-Free Hydroelectric Power Plants (City and State-run Utilities), and D.) Seawater Desalination Freshwater Facilities (Bottled and Freshwater Developers). The cost share and participation directions create a vastly more competitive edge to quickly deliver an alternative green power and water system grid.

Each entity can be financed independently of each other, or co-opted. State and City participants can provide funding or land appropriations as required to fulfill potential opportunities for tourism, commerce and employment growth.

What has become apparent from surveys of the business, is that desal systems, used in the typical scenario face a number of challenges such as, operational power demand driving need to be proximate to existing power plants, environmental concerns due to seawater volume intake and impacts associated with brine discharge into the local bodies of water.

These complications affect the end-user price point and the overall attractiveness to the market, when faced with the conventional alternatives for freshwater supply. This whole operation has to be financed as a single entity, making very little sense and demands much greater responsibilities on each entity required.

A case in point is the “saga” observed played out at Carlsbad, and now churning again at Huntington Beach, with regard to the issues that stand in the road toward progress in seeing desal seawater becoming the solution of choice for the residents of Orange County, Southern California or for that matter all other coastal deficient communities needing these solutions globally.

Other target markets assessed include South Texas - Rio Grande Valley, Southwest Florida and the barrier island communities of the upper portion of the US East Coast. The drivers for alternative freshwater solutions for these areas lie primarily in lack of rainfall, under-fed reservoirs and problematic brackish aquifers, though these areas are finding it difficult to reconcile the impacts of going to the seawater desalination route because of the inherent deficiencies of the system itself, more pointedly, brine discharge and power requirements.

What we offer in our 4-part solution is a division of resources and industries to unite behind our wave driven seawater pumping solutions, that can deliver high volume and high-pressure flows of seawater to RO units, using a slip stream of the offshore derived flow. The surplus volumes of seawater at pressure, adjacent to the RO system, are routed thru simple, tried & true hydroelectric turbines, thusly combining the water supply and the plant power supply.

The stored energy in the system, vested in the RO and turbine discharges, when flows are blended downstream of the desal and power systems, render a diluted discharge solution in the ballpark of a mere 1-3% rise in salinity above ambient/sourced seawater, as opposed to the 80% or greater increase in salinity typical of RO toxic brine discharge.

Technical analysis of the overall system indicates that the surplus power generation, over and above the demand of the RO plant, renders electrical power available for sale to the grid which provides a financial offset to the price point of the water commodity divided to the four sectors participating.

