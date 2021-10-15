Insurtech startup adds personal accident and personal effects insurance to rental car insurance suite

About

Pablow Inc. (Pablow) is an innovative insurtech startup and a 2015 Global Insurance Accelerator graduate focused on improving access to and utilization of short-duration insurance product in the vacation rental, car rental and travel insurance categories globally. As a licensed agent in all 50 US states and DC, Pablow works with leading travel insurance companies, including Allianz Global Assistance, IMG, Arch Insurance and Seven Corners. Pablow has developed a unique multi-modal offering to cover various modes of transport, accommodation and activities while making the benefits of travel related insurances much more accessible for non-insurance agent distributors

